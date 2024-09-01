2 hours ago

Two people died on the spot in a head-on collision between an O.A. bus and a motorcycle on the Berekum-Sunyani road early Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the Berekum-Sunyani trunk road involving an O.A. bus with registration number GT 5768-18 and a motorcycle with the number M-22-BA-2109.

The collision resulted in the deaths of the two individuals on the motorcycle.

According to eyewitness Kofi Yeboah, a driver of a Toyota Rav4, the O.A. bus was transporting passengers from Accra to Berekum.

As the bus attempted to overtake Yeboah’s vehicle near Amanfoso, it collided with his car and then struck the motorcycle head-on, leading to the fatalities.

Bugri Elijah, the Sunyani Manager of O.A. buses, reported that passengers with minor injuries have been treated and discharged, while five others are still receiving medical attention.

He assured that, the company is covering all medical expenses for the casualties and urged road users to exercise caution in the accident-prone area.

As of the time of reporting, the Fire Service and Police were working to rescue the bus from the valley to ensure the road is safe for commuters.