Two persons have been reported dead with others injured in an accident at Osino in the Eastern Region on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The accident reportedly occurred on Monday evening following a head-on collision.

It involved a Minibus with a registration number GT 3322-17 and a saloon car with registration number GE 3323-21.

The mini bus with passengers on board was said to be travelling from Koforidua to Nkawkaw with the saloon car from Kumasi to Accra.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena indicates the saloon car driver made a wrong overtaking but collided with the minibus in an attempt to dodge a heavy truck that was approaching.

The vehicle was damaged beyond repairs, leaving occupants in critical conditions while two passengers on the minibus died on the spot.

Others sustained various degrees of injuries after being thrown out of the vehicle.

The dead bodies have since been deposited at the Ngleshie hospital mortuary with the injured undergoing treatment at the same facility.