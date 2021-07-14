3 hours ago

Two persons, believed to be drivers, have been reported dead with others injured in a fatal accident at Saltpond in the Central Region.

Reports indicate the accident occurred in a head-on collision, leaving the vehicle badly mangled and had to be cut into parts to rescue the victims.

The accident involved a bus with registration number GT 5255 17, travelling from Accra to Samreboi and a petroleum tanker.

The bus, according to reports, attempted to overtake another vehicle but collided with the tanker driver who was heading towards Accra.

Three out of six passengers on board the bus are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries and in critical condition at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, other victims are said to have been discharged early this morning after receiving treatment.