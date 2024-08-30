2 hours ago

The Circuit Court in Bekwai in the Ashanti region has sentenced a 20-year-old ex-convict to 25 years in prison with hard labour for robbery.

The convict, Akwasi Agyemang stole from an 8-month-old pregnant teenager whom he allegedly raped after taking her belongings.

On August 25, 2024, Agyemang sneaked into the victim’s residence at Feyiase, threatened her with a stab wound, and robbed her. He then raped the victim before fleeing.

The pregnant victim raised an alarm, attracting neighbours who apprehended Agyemang.

The convict was arrested with the help of the assembly member for the area and was put before the Bekwai Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to the robbery charge brought against him and was thus convicted of the crime.

Meanwhile, the rape charge against him is still being heard by the court as the docket has been sent to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

In a related development, the Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 23-year-old tricycle rider, an ex-convict Kwabena Ofori to nine years in prison for causing harm to a driver at Beposo within the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti region.

According to police investigations, the convict has on several occasions threatened to harm the victim because he suspected the younger brother of the victim was having sexual relations with his girlfriend.

He eventually succeeded in allegedly harming him severely and escaped after he was caught brutalising him.

The victim reported the case to the Police and investigations commenced into the matter.

After unsuccessful attempts at locating the whereabouts of the convict, Police later learnt that he was serving a jail term at the Kumasi Central Prison for a separate offence where he was due to be released on 27th August 2024.

The Police then proceeded with a warrant to the prison authorities which led to his arrest on the day of his release, and he was put before the court.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and the court sentenced him to 9 years in prison with hard labour.

