Two farmers have been fined GH¢1,200 each by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for rearing cattle in a residential area.

Haruna Ibrahim and Musah Dawuda pleaded guilty to engaging in an “obnoxious trade” contrary to Section 54(a) of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851). The court convicted them on their own plea and ruled that they would serve a one-month prison term if they fail to pay the fine.

Presided over by Robert Addo, the court also ordered the two farmers to relocate their animals within one month.

Presenting the facts, Prosper Argum, the Municipal Environmental Health Analyst, said the complainants were officers from the Environmental Health Department of the Assembly, while the convicts resided at Atwima-Agogo-Abease.

He explained that on October 17, 2025, the department received a report about cattle being reared in a residential area at Agogo-Abease. An inspection team was dispatched, and their findings confirmed the complaint.

The inspection revealed that the farmers' activities posed a serious health risk to nearby residents. Argum stated that keeping cattle in residential areas increases the likelihood of zoonotic disease transmission and attracts disease-carrying vectors such as flies and rodents.

He added that during rainfall, cow dung was washed into neighbouring homes, causing an eyesore, foul odour and significant public health concerns.

After the observations were explained to the farmers, they admitted to the offence. Following further investigations, they were formally charged and brought before the court.