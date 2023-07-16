2 hours ago

Two people are feared dead after an illegal mine collapsed on them at Odumase in the Asante Akyem Central of the Ashanti Region.

The body of one of the miners has so far been retrieved by a rescue team.

The two are part of a number of miners currently working in unprotected parts of concessions belonging to Northern Mines Limited.

The miners were using Chang Fan machines to work in a loose canopy of earth heaped by the miners when it caved on them on Saturday.

A rescue team has been excavating the ground to find survivors.