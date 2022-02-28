3 hours ago

A cargo truck lost control at Dr. Mensah, a popular commercial area in Kumasi, killing at least two women Sunday.

The accident which happened around 1:30p.m., has also left another man injured, according to police sources.

The truck which carried groundnuts reportedly lost control while descending a hilly portion of the road which connects to the main Central Business District at Adum. The vehicle veered off the road running into the female adults, killing them on the spot.

Viral footages show the crushed bodies lying lifeless with spattered blood at the scene as emergency services race to convey the bodies to the morgue.

A witness who narrated the horrifying scene said: “The vehicle was descending heavily forcing us to flee for safety. When we returned we saw two female adults lying lifeless with several body parts decapitated. A commercial vehicle had its parts destroyed when it also veered off the road and crashed to prevent any further disaster. This is a very unfortunate incident.”

“The vehicle failed its brake and crushed them to death… It was a gory scene. We have been cautioning these traders not to do business here. They seemed not to care about their safety, another said as he called on authorities to decongest the Ashanti Regional capital.

The police officers deployed to the scene had a tough time as the incident jammed vehicles within the area. They will neither provide details nor the identities of the victims. The police was also yet to confirm whether the driver of the vehicle with registration number AS 4403-12 had been arrested as widely reported.