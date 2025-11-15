7 hours ago

Two firefighters were injured while battling a late-night fire that tore through a two-storey, eight-room building at Adjiringano near Ability Square on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it received the distress call at 9:32 p.m., prompting the Legon Fire Station to deploy the first crew, who arrived at 10:03 p.m. Reinforcement teams from Madina, Adenta, the National Headquarters, and a private water tanker later joined the operation as the blaze intensified.

Firefighters worked for hours to contain the inferno, bringing it under control at 12:16 a.m. and fully extinguishing it at 1:08 a.m.

Seven of the eight top-floor rooms were destroyed, but crews managed to save one room, the entire ground floor, and surrounding buildings.

The GNFS confirmed that two firefighters were injured in the line of duty—one sustained a stab wound to the left arm, while the other was struck on the left shoulder by a falling block. Both were treated and discharged from Unity Clinic in Madina.

The Service is now appealing to the public for information leading to the arrest of the individual who stabbed one of the firefighters during the operation.

In a Facebook post, the GNFS said, “We have a special reward for anyone who helps us find the person who stabbed our firefighter and absconded during firefighting at Adjiringano last night. Kindly call this number 0291702096 now with information to help get this wicked fellow arrested to face the law.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.