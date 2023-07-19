35 minutes ago

Teophilus Akugre and Selorm Yao Bless will be involved for the third consecutive time in the ongoing WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations in Cote D’Iviore.

The two Ghanaian referees will play different roles on Thursday, July 20, 2023 when Togo play Benin in the third place playoffs.

Teophilus Akugre has been appointed as Assistant II for the match and will support Centre referee Hugues Modeste Richard Kokora from Côte D'Ivoire and Sakina Hamidou alfa Assistant I from Niger whiles Selorm Yao Bless works as the Fourth Official.

Annick Pikbougoum Zingue from Burkina Faso is the Match Commissioner.

Other officials are as follows:

Sessouma Drissa Modeste - Referee Assessor - Burkina Faso

Jean Roland Tetially - General Coordinator - Côte D'Ivoire

Tiegbe Kone - Technical Study Group - Côte D'Ivoire

Abouba Hainikoye Ismael - Commercial Officer - Niger

Beda Ives Gervais Tiemele - Media Officer - Côte D'Ivoire

Lancine Fofana - Security Officer - Côte D'Ivoire

Oumou Ahamani - Assistant General Coordinator - Niger

Lobah Yves Gontrand - Medical Officer - Côte D'Ivoire

Serge Innocent Bailly - CAF Competitions - Côte D'Ivoire

The 3rd place playoff is scheduled for 3H00 kick off on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Robert Champroux stadium in Abidjan.