56 minutes ago

Two Ghanaian nationals risk deportation from Ireland after they they were found guilty of raping a woman who got drunk.

A judge has recommended that Boakye Osei and Kelvin Opoku who raped the “blind drunk” student in Co Donegal be deported after their nine-year sentence.

And Mr Justice Alex Owens said a second man, also originally from Ghana who was also convicted of the same offence, “will be the author of his own misfortune” if his status as an Irish citizen is withdrawn.

Boakye Osei (30), of Tooban, Burnfoot, Co Donegal, and Kelvin Opoku (33), of Cill Graine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, had denied raping the woman in February 2015.

She had been out with her friend in a nightclub and the two women were walking home when they met Opoku and Osei. She got into their car believing the men had offered to take her to her home.

The woman told the trial that on a scale of one to 10 in terms of drunkenness, she was a 10 and about to pass out. A video shown to jurors showed the woman staggering around the apartment and later falling on the bathroom floor before the two men hold her up.

They took her into the bedroom where Opoku and then Osei raped her. The woman testified that she was “blind drunk” and could not and did not consent to sex.

Opoku claimed the woman had not been too drunk to consent and was an enthusiastic participant. Osei denied any sexual activity with her, despite forensic evidence.

Yesterday, Mr Justice Owens said he accepted that neither man set out to rape the woman. However they were fully aware of her incapacitation and prepared to take advantage of it.

He said that if Opoku had convinced himself of his innocence, he has not convinced anyone else. He sentenced both men to nine years and recommended that Opoku be deported following the his sentence.

The woman told the court she had to attend a hospital to be put on anti-HIV medicine and had decided that if she was diagnosed with HIV that she would kill herself.