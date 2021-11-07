35 minutes ago

King Faisal striker Osman Ibrahim was the hero as he scored twice to hand his side a 3-1 win over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

His performance earned him the man of the match accolade and he went home with a product from sponsors NASCO.

King Faisal defeated the two time Ghana Premier League champions 3-1 at their own backyard in an entertaining game in their match day two clash.

The Kumasi based side started the game on the front foot and their positive play resulted in the opening goal as on loan Asante Kotoko striker Osman Ibrahim netted the opener in the 9th minute after reacting fastest to a rebound.

Aduana drew parity six minutes later with former Kotoko midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong scoring his first ever goal for his new club to make it 1-1.

He connected with a thumping header for the host to draw level and bring his side back into the game as both sides went into the break level on points in what was an entertaining first 45 minutes.

After the recess King Faisal thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Osman Ibrahim was seemingly brought down the in the box but referee Eric Sefa Antwi waved away the appeals.

King Faisal restored the lead in the 68th minute with a pile driver from midfielder Abdul Latif to make it 2-1.

Deep into injury time King Faisal's Kotoko loanee put the icing on the cake with his second goal on the day to make it 3-1.

Osman Ibrahim also assisted striker partner Zubairu Ibrahim's only goal in their 1-0 win over WAFA.