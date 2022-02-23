1 hour ago

Two persons have sustained serious injuries and are in critical condition following an accident that occurred at Okponglo at Legon Tuesday night.

The accident occurred after a tipper truck coming from Madina hit a Kia Rio saloon car which also run into a Kia Picanto and an Opel Hearse van all coming from the same direction.

Eyewitnesses say the crash occurred due to malfunctioning traffic lights at Okponglo near the Legon Sports Stadium.

Drivers of both Kia Rio and Picanto were immediately rushed to the Legon Hospital.

The Tipper Truck driver was nowhere to be found after the crash.

Police officers from the Legon Police station rushed to the scene and cleared the area for free flow of traffic.