11 hours ago

Two Indian nationals died and seven others sustained various degrees of injury in a motor accident at Gomoa Mampong near Winneba in the Central Region.

The dead were identified as Rujuta Ferrao, 46 years, and Rosa Ferrao 72, who were pronounced dead on arrival at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba.

Sergeant Maxwell Yeboah of the Effutu Municipal Police Division of the Motor Traffic Transport Department told the Ghana News Agency that a Mitsubishi Pajero Station Wagon, with registration Number GE 6723-17, belonging to Olam Company Limited and driven by Jacob Abusah Ahideke, aged 40, was from Accra to Apam Junction, with four Indian nationals on board.

He said at about 1150 hours on Saturday, the driver of the Mitsubishi Wagon, on reaching a section of the road at Gomoa Mampong near Winneba, lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming KIA Truck.

The Kia Rhino truck, with registration number GR 9705-17, driven by Ebenezer Offei, aged 27, was loaded with bags of sachet water from Agona Swedru to Accra, with three persons on board.

All the occupants of both vehicles sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital at Winneba for treatment but Rujuta Ferrao and Rosa Ferrao were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Hospital’s mortuary for preservation.

The other Indians are Noel Ferrao, 47, an employee of Olam Ghana Limited, and Naomi Ferrao, 15.

The injured are on admission responding to treatment, Sgt Yeboah said.