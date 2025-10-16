Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have successfully contained a major industrial fire at Yota Energy Company Ltd. at Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region.

The blaze, which involved industrial ovens used for extracting pyrolysis oil from tyres, broke out around 11:04 a.m. on Monday, October 13, 2025.

A rapid response team from the Gbetsile, Devtraco, Tema Metro, and Motorway fire stations deployed four fire tenders to the scene, preventing the flames from spreading to nearby facilities.

According to the GNFS, the fire was confined by 12:55 p.m., brought under control by 8:08 p.m., and fully extinguished by 10:39 p.m. An excavator was later used to separate heaps of burning tyres to aid the overhaul process.

Although the blaze was intense, firefighters salvaged 95% of the company’s raw materials and a warehouse. Three industrial ovens and four control boards were partially damaged.

Two people sustained burns and were taken to Tema General Hospital before the arrival of the fire crew. The Tema Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS says investigations have begun to determine the exact cause of the fire.