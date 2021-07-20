26 minutes ago

Two persons who lured a 20-year-old Beninois to Ghana to be sold for $160,000 have been sentenced to a total jail term of 11 years by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ibrahim Keita, a 33-year-old unemployed, would serve six years, while his accomplice, Baba Issah, a 31-year-old barber and a driver, would serve five years.

They had brought the victim to Ghana for sale but unknown to them, the police had feigned interest in the deal and they were arrested when they tried to sell the innocent man to an undercover police officer.

The court presided over by Her Worship Christina Cann found the two men guilty on the charge of conspiracy to commit human trafficking whilst

Keita was additionally found guilty for human trafficking.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, told the court that both Keita, a Malian, and Issah resided at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region.

The prosecution said in April last year, the Swedru Police Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had intelligence that the two of them were looking for someone who would buy a young man.

Consequently, an undercover police officer began engaging them on phone in the deal.

They initially asked for $150,000, but later increased it to $160,000, claiming that the cedi had depreciated.

The prosecution said Keita, assured of a deal, lured the victim and sent him money for his transportation from Benin to Swedru.

When the victim arrived in Ghana on June 26, this year, he called Keita, who asked him to wait at a lorry station for him.

The prosecution said Keita and Issah then arranged with their prospective buyer (undercover police) to complete the transaction.

In the process, they were arrested at Bawjiase Lorry Terminal at Agona Swedru, and the victim rescued.

The matter was duly referred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the CID Headquarters.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said further that investigations revealed that Keita had earlier travelled to Benin, where he met the victim, who was assisting his aunt to operate a restaurant.

Keita discussed with the victim his desire to have his money doubled, but the young man could not assist Keita.

In September 2019, however, Chief Inspector Asantewaa said Keita arrived at Agona Nyakrom and lodged with Issah.

Prosecution said Keita discussed with Issah his money doubling plans and the two subsequently travelled to Wa in Upper West and Assin Fosu in the Central Region for that purpose, but Keita could not find any helper.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said Keita then asked Issah to find someone who would buy a human being for him.

The prosecution said Keita thereafter, called the victim and informed him that he had secured a job for him as a cleaner in Ghana.

GNA