1 hour ago

Two persons have been confirmed dead and five houses torched in a renewed chieftaincy dispute at Jantong in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The deceased; 53-year-old Hawa and one Seidu Abdulai, 40, were part of several others who were attacked with guns Wednesday morning.

Information gathered indicates that the Hantong community was divided by selection of a chief between Haruna Yahaya and Zakaria Sakara.

However, Haruna passed on, leaving Zakaria as the only contender. However, the Haruna gate made preparations to enskin another sub-chief in Zakaria’s stead.

At the enskinment ceremony, the Zakaria gate interrupted and launched an attack against the other faction.

Five other persons sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Five houses were also set ablaze.