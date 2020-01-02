1 hour ago

Two persons have been confirmed dead at Mujipe in the North East Gonja District of the Savannah region over payment of royalties on New Year day.

The deceased – Alhassan Karim 40 and Ambri Attah 35 – died on the spot from gunshot wounds, Wednesday.

Information gathered indicates, some youth from Kpalbusi went to Mujipe which is a farming community to demand royalties from them after the farming season.

According to the Salaga District Police Commander, DSP David Kofi-Kumah, the leader of the community Mujipewura Ibrahim allegedly threatened the youth and ordered them to leave the community.

They left and promised to come back “prepared” as they insisted on taking the royalties.

The youth came back to Mujipe to ostensibly invite the Mujipewura to Kpalbusi to answer questions on the threat but a misunderstanding ensued and the two were allegedly shot and killed by the youth from Kpalbusi.

No arrest has been made.

Meanwhile the Mujipe community is said to have been deserted.

“43 (BB) live cartridges, 3 spent cartridges and 5 locally manufactured cartridges were found besides the deceased persons,” the police said.

The bodies have since been released to the family for burial after a postmortem at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Braimah Adams who visited the area appealed to the people to avoid putting the laws into their own hands.

He called on the people to channel their energies to making Savannah region developed.

He tasked the police to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.