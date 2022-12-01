2 hours ago

A 25-year-old farmer, Francis Kwame Awuah, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Akosua Lydia, have allegedly been murdered by unknown assaillants at Brosankro/Aprakukrom, a farming community near Abronye in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Awuah was found in a pool of blood in his room with cuts on the head while Akosua on a cashew farm close to Awuah’s house.

The incident is believed to have happened at midnight on Saturday, November 26, 2022, when the entire community had gone to sleep.

Assembly Member for Abronye Electoral Area, Dognekoh Atta Kwasi Snr, revealed that on Sunday, around 8:30am, he had a call that someone had allegedly been murdered in a cashew farm.

He said he directed the unit committee members to report the case to the police and personally placed a call to the police commander and informed him of the incident.

Few minutes later, the Assembly member said another call came informing him of another murder, this time around, a man in his room close to a cashew farm.

According to him, when he had the second call he called the police commander again to brief him so he quickly organized himself and joined the police to the scene and upon reaching the scene they realised the reports were true.

“The cashew farmer brought labourers to the farm and discovered the body, so he reported to the unit committee members and the committee members called to inform me,” he indicated.