Two members of Ghana’s Parliament and 13 staff of the lawmaking chamber have tested positive for COVID-19 after results of voluntary testing requested by the Speaker trickled in, Starr News has learnt.

It is unclear the identities of the affected MPs. Starr News sources say the results started coming in from last week.

Following the development, the Speaker has ordered for mandatory testing of all staff and members of Parliament. The move is to ensure effective contact tracing since MPs interact among themselves often.

The Speaker has however assured the results of the testing will be highly protected.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVD-19 case count has shot up to 6,964.

This was announced by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

2,097 of persons who got infected with the virus have also recovered while the date toll still stands at 32.

