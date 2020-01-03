Two National Security operatives remanded over GH¢25,000 fraud

By Prince Antwi January 3, 2020

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered two National Security operatives to be remanded for allegedly engaging in a GH¢25,000 fraud under the pretext of securing the complainant an auction vehicle.

Edmond Kabutey and Michael Osei Okanah were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretence, but their pleas were not taken.

They will make their next appearance on January 3, 2020.

Police Inspector Benson Benneh told the Court presided over by Justice Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, a High Court Judge sitting as an additional Circuit Court Judge, that Mr Nat Omane, the complainant in the case, explained that in October 2018, Kabutey collected GH¢25,000.00 from the complainant under the pretext of securing him an auction car (Hyundai Elantra Salon car) but failed and went into hiding

Mr Omane lives at Osu, while Kabutey and Okanah were residents of Tema and Teshie, respectively.

Inspector Benneh said on December 18, 2019, at about 1320 hours, the complainant spotted Kabutey at his workplace, at the Castle Annex and caused his arrest.

During investigations, he led the Police to Okanah, who received the money.

Okanah also told the Police that Kabutey only gave him GH¢20,000, while he also gave to one Mr Boateng, who has gone into hiding after collecting the money.

The prosecution said the accused persons shared the GH¢5,000 as part of the booty, but Kabutey later refunded it.

They admitted to the offence and were arraigned.

myjoyonline

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Prince Antwi

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