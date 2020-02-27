39 minutes ago

The number of confirmed new cases of the coronavirus has grown steadily to 7,711 in China, while another 81,000 people are under observation

Two more cases of the killer coronavirus have today been confirmed in the UK, both of them travellers who caught the virus in Europe.

It comes amid an escalating crisis on the continent that has left Britain engulfed with fear and confusion.

Department of Health chiefs refused to confirm where in Britain each unidentified patient was diagnosed, but revealed one had caught the deadly virus in Italy and the other was infected in Tenerife.

It is believed that one of the cases is a parent of a child at Burbage Primary School in Derbyshire. The school closed today for a deep clean after the headteacher said a parent caught the killer coronavirus. Officials refused to confirm if they were one of the two cases.