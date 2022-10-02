4 hours ago

Two Nigerian nationals Bright Okwara and Ferdinand Obi have been handed a 40-year jail term for robbing a Mobile Money vendor at gunpoint.

The convicts on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, were said to have robbed Hassan Nuru Yaro who had withdrawn an amount of GH¢11,800 from the bank.

The robbery incident took place at the Kasoa New Market Junction in the Central Region.

The prosecutor, Detective Sargent Addai Boamah told the Court presided by His Worship Ebenezer Osei Darko that the convicts trailed their victim on a motorbike from Kasoa New Market to Market Junction, where they robbed him at gunpoint.

However, Hassan Nuru chased after the robbers and crashed their motorbike leading to the arrest of the two.

The two were handed 20-years each after the court found them guilty of robbery charges.

The victim is said to have expressed joy over the conviction of the two and commended the detective on the case Sergeant Addai Boamah and the presiding judge for giving him justice.