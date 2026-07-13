Two Nigerians arrested over alleged murder of compatriot in Tamale

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two Nigerian nationals in connection with the alleged murder of a 36-year-old compatriot at Sanzirigu, a suburb of Tamale.

The suspects, identified as Daniel Victor Eze and David Oko Ewa, were arrested through intelligence-led operations after the body of Nkemujika Uzorchuku Eze was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom on Saturday.

A police statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said preliminary investigations established that the deceased, his wife, Peace Uzorchuku, the two suspects and another Nigerian national, Godwin Nwafor, had been living together in a three-bedroom apartment at Sanzirigu.

According to the statement, police launched investigations after receiving a report that the deceased had been found lying motionless in his room.

Investigators who visited the scene observed that the deceased had sustained a deep cut wound on the forehead. A towel had also been stuffed into his mouth, while the room appeared ransacked.

The statement said officers recovered a wooden pestle suspected to have been used during the attack, together with other materials for forensic examination.

The body was conveyed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where a medical officer confirmed the victim dead. It was subsequently deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police said the two suspects allegedly attempted to flee to neighbouring Togo through the Tatale route but were intercepted and arrested at Tatale on the same day.

They were later handed over to the Tamale District Criminal Investigations Department to assist with investigations.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly admitted conspiring to murder the deceased, claiming that he had been withholding proceeds from internet fraud activities in which they had been involved.

The statement said a search conducted after their arrest led to the recovery of several items suspected to have been stolen from the deceased’s room.

These included mobile phones, laptop computers, a tablet, jewellery, clothing, wristwatches, personal documents and other valuables.

The items have been retained as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

Police said the suspects remained in custody and were expected to be arraigned before court on Monday, July 13, to facilitate further investigations.

Investigations are continuing, including forensic examination of the recovered exhibits and efforts to retrieve relevant CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.