1 hour ago

The Bole Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Edward Essel has sentenced two poachers to 72 days imprison each with hard labour.

The sentence follows the duo, Mumin Baharu and Osman Ibrahim,’s killing of a buffalo in the Mole National Park.

The two have been charged with unlawful entry, causing damage, killing of wildlife animals and licences to poach in the reserve.

They both pleaded guilty when they appeared before the court on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The Law Enforcement Officer of the Mole National Park, Atakirya Kojo Adiita following the sentence has urged poachers to desist from entering the wildlife reserve.

The Poachers from the Larabanga Community of the West Gonja Municipality were arrested by galant and hardworking Rangers of the Mole National Park on 9th April 2022.

The Rangers who were on a normal patrol in the park heard a gunshot from the Poachers and rushed to the scene.

On their way, the Rangers saw a four-man team of Poachers on a particular stream who had shot and killed a Buffalo and were about to share the booty.