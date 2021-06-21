2 hours ago

Get Vim Foundation and Urban Sports Champions, two inspirational organizations have presented Tee Shirts and GHC2,000 to the Black Bombers, the national boxing team as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Tokyo2020 Olympics Games.

Michael Yaw Adom aka 'Makqash', owner of LandLord Merchandise and the Get Vim brand said it is part of their life story to give to society, and with sports being a past time that many people with talent engage in, they want to motivate Team Ghana, and urged other corporate institutions to support sportsmen and women.

They wished the Black Bombers success, to win gold for mother Ghana at the Tokyo Games, and excel in their chosen careers.

CEO of Urban Sports Champions, Mr. Gabby Ammah said they believe in the Black Bombers to excel and it is their wish to see Ghanaian Sportsmen and women do well at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Businessman who is into Real Estate, Music and Sports lauded the Leadership and Technical Crew of the Bombers for their sustained efforts in the promotion and development of amateur boxing in Ghana.

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey,Charles JoJo Ephson,the Communication Officer of the GBF and Coach Ofori Asare received the items and promised to do all that matters for

Black Bombers to medals at the upcoming elite global sports fiesta -Tokyo2020 games to be held in Tokyo-Japan (July 23rd to August 8th,2021).

Also, present were the 3 qualified boxers to represent Ghana at the upcoming Olympics Games -Sulemanu Tetteh (Flyweight & Captain of the Bombers), Samuel Takyi-Featherweight, Shakur Samed- Light Heavyweight all of who promised to give of their best in Tokyo.

Credit:GBF MEDIA.