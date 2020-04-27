38 minutes ago

Two suspected robbers; James Annan and Ebenezer Torto, who attempted to rob a lady at Awudome in Accra, have been arrested by some sympathisers and handed over to the Accra Regional Police Command.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, Head of the Command’s Public Affairs Unit, told the media that at about 0600 hours Saturday, April 25, the said lady (name withheld) was on her way to work when the two suspects, on a Royal Motorbike with registration number M-20-Great 9695, accosted her.

Torto pulled a sharp knife and ordered her to hand over her mobile phone and money.

DSP Tenge said the lady, sensing danger, decided to run for her life but fell down in the process and the two suspects, who were pursuing her, caught up with her, and at that point the lady desperately started to scream for help.

This attracted the attention of some people around who quickly went to rescue her and eventually arrested the two suspects.

DSP Tenge said the sympathisers sent the two, together with the knife and Motorbike, to the Police Station.

She said the lady sustained some injuries and was issued with a medical form to attend hospital.

DSP Tenge said the two suspects would soon be arraigned.