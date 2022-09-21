2 hours ago

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to two Ghanaians in a criminal prosecution for conspiring to mine without a license and contracting non-Ghanaians to undertake mining operations and services without a license.

Wilberforce Essien and Rev. Walace Dela-Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They are accused of engaging five Chinese nationals at Teleku-Bokazo at Nkroful in the Western Region.

The five Chinese nationals were arrested at Esiama and an excavator and other mining equipment were seized from them.

The two Ghanaians were subsequently arrested for their alleged involvement in the galamsey operations.

Her Ladyship, Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire admitted the two to a bail of GH¢2 million with 2 sureties to be justified with landed properties.

The case has subsequently been adjourned to October 2, 2022.

Source: citifmonline