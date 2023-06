4 hours ago

Two persons have died on the Accra- Kumasi highway in an accident.

The crash involved an OA minibus that ran into a pothole at the Apedwa junction on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, after hitting the pothole, the car somersaulted killing two people instantly.

Several other people were injured and are receiving treatment.

Police and emergency services were at the scene to salvage the situation.

Source: citifmonline