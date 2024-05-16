19 minutes ago

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has said its weather monitoring station has detected two rainstorms approaching the country on Thursday, May 16.

According to the forecast released Thursday morning, the Nigerian storm is expected to commence around 9:30 am.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, will impact areas within the coastal and northern sectors.

“A rainstorm that is moderately producing thunderstorms with rain over northern Benin into Togo is expected to drift further westwards to affect the northern half of Ghana. However, a separate rainstorm observed over Nigeria is also expected to propagate westwards to affect the coastal and middle sectors of the country,” the statement read.

GMet warned that there is a high risk of flooding and wind storms, urging residents in potential flooding areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The recent severe rainstorm caused significant destruction in parts of Accra, with fallen trees damaging several cars and billboards being destroyed.

Source: Myjoyonline