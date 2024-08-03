2 hours ago

Two people have been arrested by Awutu Bereku Police for chopping off an Okada rider’s hand and robbing him of his motorbike at Awutu Ahentia in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The victim, Stephen Tetteh revealed that, one week ago, the two suspects stopped him at Awutu Bereku Lorry Station and hired him to take them to Ahentia.

Stephen said upon reaching Awutu Ahentia, the suspects threw powdered pepper on him and pulled him off the motorbike.

When he tried to prevent them from taking his unlicensed motorbike, one of the suspects pulled out a cutlass, chopped off his left hand, and took the motorbike away.

Stephen mentioned that, while he was going to dress his wound, he received information that the Police had arrested some robbers.

He proceeded to the Police station and identified the suspects.

Stephen Tetteh bemoaned the rampant motorbike robbery in the Awutu Senya District and called on the Police to beef up security ahead of the Yuletide.