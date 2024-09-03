2 hours ago

Two people have been seriously injured after armed men raided the Konongo Odumase Concession of the Northern Ashanti Mines Co. Ltd.

The armed thugs looted gold ore worth millions of dollars in the incident which occurred on Monday, September 2.

Management in a statement narrated that, the suspects wielded guns, machetes, clubs, bows and arrows and other offensive implements caused significant damage to three vehicles and other mining installations.

The company has expressed worry over the incessant assaults by armed illegal miners, highlighting that this attack was not an isolated incident but part of a troubling trend.

The company is concerned the loots could be used for terror financing in an already volatile sub-region where Ghana faces significant threats.

Meanwhile, management says it has identified two illegal mining kingpins believed to be orchestrating these attacks.

They have therefore called for immediate intervention from various government ministries and traditional authorities to beef up security and protect their operations.

Find full Statement Below:

Armed Attack on Northern Ashanti Mines Concession leaves two badly injured, with gold-ore worth millions looted.

Management of Northern Ashanti Mines Co. Ltd. a duly registered and licensed mining company at Konongo Odumase, in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region has noted with deep concern the incessant attacks of armed illegal miners; on its concession.

On Monday 2nd September, 2024; these bracing bandits invaded our concession for the umpteenth time wielding stones, machetes, clubs, cajoles, fire arms, bows and arrows and other offensive objects.

This horrific raid which occurred amidst the firing of live ammunition resulted in two of our staff sustaining life threatening gunshot wounds; destruction of three vehicles; damage to our buildings and key installations and the looting of ore amounting to several millions of dollars.

Management of the mine has held several meetings with the Municipal Security Council headed by the MCE for Asante Akyim Central; the latest of which concerned another attack that the mine suffered less than three months ago.

Northern Ashanti Mines finds these recurrent attacks inimical to the quest of government to promote a sustainable legal and properly regulated mining industry where investors are offered a favorable environment to contribute to the growth of the nation.

We are fully aware of the threats of terrorism in the sub region and the tendency of such radical elements to hide behind community thugs to raid mines to finance their onslaught and cause further instability in an already volatile region where Ghana faces significant threat.

It is also crucial to note that allowing such disturbing clashes to happen within an electioneering year where the peace, security and stability of the nation is a prime concern; can have dire consequences especially for miscreants looking for the slight flickers of tension to exploit.

Intelligence picked up by management suggests that two notorious illegal mining kingpins in the community are behind the provision of arms and the mobilization of these thugs to continue reigning terror on the concessions of Northern Ashanti Mines.

The mine has demonstrated utmost corporate responsiveness to all our stakeholders and finds it unfortunate that such impunity festers without comprehensive responses from the state to protect the mutual interests of our mines.

A cursory trend analysis shows an increasing risk of armed confrontations which we fear could overwhelm security services and pose further threats to the precious lives of our staff and the continuous operations of the mine.

We are calling on our respected Traditional Authority, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Defense; the Ashanti Regional Minister, and all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies clothed with the mandate to offer us adequate guarantees and security; to promptly come to the aid of Northern Ashanti Mines.

As a company that has not reneged on our taxes, royalties, and other obligations to the community and the state, Management is willing and ready to cooperate with all agencies and stakeholders to restore lasting peace and order in Konongo Odumase as we guard jealously our obligations to Ghana, the lives of our staff and the property of the mines.

Emmanuel Banda Northern Ashanti Task Force Operations Manager 0242407323

Richmond acquay Northern Ashanti Task Force Personnel Manager 0242045475

C/c:

All Media Houses

MCE Asante Akim Central Municipal Assembly

Ashanti Regional Minister

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Minister of Interior

Minister of Defense