2 hours ago

Two people have been shot dead while several others have sustained various degrees of injuries following a clash between some members of the Dzekle Royal Family and the stool father of the Battor Traditional area in the North Tongu District.

The shooting incident happened after the destoolment of the paramount chief of the Battor Traditional area.

The Paramount Chief of the Battor Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, was destooled on November 27, 2022, by the stool father, Zikpitor Korsi Hottor, after it was alleged that the paramount chief had breached customs and traditions of the Battor Traditional Area.

But during a gathering to process for the firing of musketry in the Battor township ahead of a festival, supporters of the destooled paramount chief clashed with some supporters of the stool father resulting in two deaths and several persons being injured.

A resident, Charles Hottor, speaking to Citi News said the police must beef up security in Battor.

“If the police were on the street of Battor, I don’t think that lives would have been lost. They would have calmed them. They would have actually stopped people from shooting and killing each other.”

Source: citifmonline