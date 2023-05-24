5 hours ago

Two young siblings – Kofi Asare ,13, and Esther Dede, 6, drowned in an abandoned pool at Saw Mills, a suburb of Akyem Oda in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region while attempting to retrieve a ball floating on an abandoned pool.

The victims and other children in the community were reportedly playing football close to the abandoned pit formerly used by the saw mill company.

The ball deflected to the pool, Esther Dede unsuspecting its depth attempted to retrieve the floating ball but was sinking hence screamed for help which his brother Kofi also jumped into the pool in attempt to rescue her sister but both drowned.

Alarm was raised but the two siblings were retrieved dead by personnel from Ghana National Fire Service, Akyem Oda station.

Their bodies have been deposited at Oda Government hospital morgue pending police investigation.