5 hours ago

The Forestry Commission has interdicted two staff members with the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) in the Ahafo Region, Goaso, Felix Gatiba, the Ahafo Area Manager, and Eric Boamah, an Inspector, after they reportedly raised an amount of Ghc 623,000 based on instructions allegedly issued by the Deputy Chief Executive, Elikem Kotoko.

A letter signed by the Human Resource Director on behalf of the Chief Executive has directed the Executive Director, Richard Gyimah (Ph.D.), to constitute a six-member committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actions of the interdicted officers.

Documents available indicate that before the revenue was raised, operators in the lumber trade in Goaso had been conducting their activities without paying anything to the government, causing a significant loss of expected state revenue. Sources further reveal that a public servant allegedly connived with some individuals in the trade, receiving certain payments from them while allowing the business to operate without proper accountability.

Additional records show that the Deputy Chief Executive earlier established a committee made up of lumber inspectors and an accountant who proceeded to the courts to secure an auction permit for the disposal of confiscated lumber impounded during a reconnaissance mission undertaken by their superior.

As part of the sanctions, Felix Gatiba and Eric Boamah will forfeit 50 percent of their monthly salaries while the investigation proceeds.

Sources within the Commission emphasise that the newly constituted committee will thoroughly examine every process, from the seizure of the lumber to the auctioning and the raising of the Ghc 623,000, to determine whether due procedure was followed and whether any breaches occurred.