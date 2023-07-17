1 hour ago

The timely intervention of the Police from Assin Fosu and Assin Praso in the Central North Region saved two people from a mob who attempted to lynch them at Dansame and Adiembra respectively.

The angry Youth numbering about 300 attacked the two helpless-looking men in different locations on Sunday July 16, 2023 in the morning over suspicion of being behind human rituals and killing that have increased in the area despite police visibility.

Police upon hearing deployed personnel to the scenes to salvage the situation.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was saved from the mob at Assin Adiembra has been rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the other saved at Assin Dansame have been handed over to the police for investigation.

There has been tension in the communities in Assin North following the high number of murder cases being recorded in the area recently as women and children are vulnerable.

These shocking deaths are said to have angered the community members, notably the Youth, who have been on the lookout for the culprits to apprehend them.

Some of the incensed Youth who spoke to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan believe strangers and their counterparts from the communities are behind the heinous crime hence the upsurge in the recorded cases.

“Now we are wide awake and monitoring the movement of the suspected people. Although we trust the police and the court, there’s no urgency in pursuing cases at a snail’s pace. So we will take the law into our hands and finish whoever we suspect has a hand in the murder cases if arrested,” They angrily lamented.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Divisional Commander, ACP Edith Gaanu and the Chairman of the District Security Country, Mr Charles Ohene Andoh have vehemently condemned the instant justice cause action employed by the youth to deal with the issues.

They call on all to be calm while the police take drastic measures to curb the menace.