Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead in Kumasi in the Ashanti region

Two police officers who were involved in the operation that led to the killing are said to have sustained major injuries and are responding to treatment at a hospital.

The vehicle used by the suspected robbers for the operation has been seized by the police among other offensive weapons.

The deputy Ashanti regional police commander ACP David Agyim Agyemang is expected to brief the media in Kumasi this morning.