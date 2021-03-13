4 hours ago

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) has announced the promotion of two Senior lecturers to the rank of Associate Professor.

The two lecturers are Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the UPSA Law School and Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed, Director of the Research and Consultancy Centre.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the Governing Council on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

“The University community congratulates Prof. Ernest Abotsi and Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed on their promotion to the rank of Associate Professor,” a communiqué signed by Rev. Stephen Acheampong, acting director of Administration, said.

Their promotions are tenured and will take effect from July 2, 2020.

The two distinguished lecturers, until their recent elevation had served in various capacities in the university.

Prof. Mohammed’s profile

Prof. Ibrahim Mohammed is a Senior Research Fellow and director of the Research and Consultancy Centre, UPSA. He has over ten years’ teaching experience in higher institutions of learning.

His research interests span a number of areas including Economics, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Accounting, and Financial Management.

Currently, he is focusing his research efforts on the applications of economics to hospitality and tourism, with revenue management and hospitality finance as the anchorage.

Prof. Mohammed’s publications have appeared in top-tier journals, including International Journal of Social Economics, International Review of Economics, Tourism Economics, International Journal of Hospitality Management, International Journal of Contemporary Hospitality Management and Journal of Hospitality Marketing & Management.

Profile of Prof. Abotsi

Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi is an accomplished academic with an intimate understanding of running a law school in a globalized setting anchored on delivering the ultimate student experience and faculty development.

He is an outspoken advocate of transformative scholarship and has strategically led the UPSA Law School in its mission of promoting research and national development through law.

He has written extensively in leading peer-reviewed journals across the world and his scholarship straddles the fields of constitutional law, corporate law, international trade and investment law, international criminal justice and environmental law.

Source: citifmonline