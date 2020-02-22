2 hours ago

Two women, one pregnant, died at Kintampo in the Bono East Region on Friday, February 21, 2020, when a vehicle they were travelling with, crashed into a cargo truck transporting logs.

The victims, who are yet to be identified, were trapped under logs for almost two hours before personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service were able to clear the logs and removed them from their car.

The women were pronounced dead at the Kintampo Government Hospital a few minutes after they were rushed to the facility, Adom News correspondent, Wiafe Akenten, reported.

They were travelling in a Vibe Pontiac vehicle with registration number WR 3217 – 13 and was being driven by one of them, when they reportedly collided with a DAF truck also registered GE 2539 – 13.

None of the passengers on board the cargo truck which was travelling from Dunkwa in the Central Region to Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, was injured.

One of the driver's mates, Abdul Mubarak, in his narration to Adom News, claimed they saw the ladies’ vehicle coming towards the direction of their vehicle but an attempt by his driver to avoid a head-on collision, failed as he lost control of the steering wheel.

All they saw suddenly was that the cargo truck crashed into the private car. Both vehicles veered off the road and the truck landed on the Pontiac Vibe, which he said flattened.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Kintampo mortuary pending autopsy while police investigating the cause of the crash.

