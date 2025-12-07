7 hours ago

A heartbreaking incident has struck the town of Bibiani in the Western North Region, where a two-year-old girl, Elliana Abena Mensah Beyesel, lost her life after being knocked down by a pickup vehicle.

According to the Bibiani Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), police received an emergency report of a pedestrian knockdown at Degede, a suburb of Bibiani.

However, by the time officers arrived at the scene, both the child and the vehicle had already been taken away.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the suspect driver, 40-year-old Kwame Wisdom Hlovor, was driving a Toyota Hilux pick-up with registration number GR 7390-25 from the Old Bibiani Mines Administration Office direction toward Degede.

The driver reportedly parked in front of two residential houses, and while attempting to move the vehicle again, unintentionally ran over the toddler, who was standing very close to the front of the pickup.

The injured child was immediately rushed to the Bibiani Government Hospital for medical attention, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival due to the severity of her injuries.

Police later traced both the driver and the child to the hospital.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the Toyota Hilux has been impounded for technical examination.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations as authorities work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.