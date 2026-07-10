U-17 WWCQ: Andre Ayew gifts Black Maidens cash ahead of Senegal clash

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has made a cash donation to boost the morale of the Black Maidens ahead of their crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Senegal.

Ayew paid a surprise visit to the camp of Ghana’s U-17 women’s national team to motivate the team ahead of the game.

The amount was deliberately kept private at Ayew’s request, with the gesture intended purely to motivate the players rather than attract public attention.

He spent time interacting with the players and technical team, sharing words of encouragement and urging them to remain focused, disciplined, and confident as they prepare for one of the biggest matches of their campaign.

Ayew has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the development of Ghana football, particularly by supporting women’s football.

The Black Maidens will be hoping to translate the encouragement from one of Ghana’s most celebrated footballers into a strong performance when they face Senegal, with a place in the next stage of the qualification campaign at stake.