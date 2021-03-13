1 hour ago

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who emerged as the best player of the African U-20 Championship in Mauritania recently has presented his player of the tournament award to the Minority leader Hon. Haruna Iddrisu at his office in Parliament.

After playing a starring role for Ghana in the tournament with two goals one against Tanzania that is a potential Puskas award contender he was crowned as the player of the tournament.

Issahaku was a standout performer in the Black Satellite’s road to lifting a 4th Africa U-20 title in Mauritania.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku who plays for lower tier side Steadfast FC presented the award to his legal guardian the Honourable member of parliament for Tamale South who also doubles as the club owner of Steadfast FC.

The 16 year old who has been tipped for stardom is expected to go back straight into the first team of Steadfast FC as they bid to gain promotion to the Premier League