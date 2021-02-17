2 hours ago

Abdelaziz Bouh will officiate Ghana’s second Group C game against Morocco.

The Mauritanian match official will be assisted by compatriot Hamedine Diba (Assistant Referee I), Aymen Ismail from Tunisia (Assistant referee II) and Mutaz A. Ibrahim from Libya (Fourth Official).

Cheikh Tidiane Fall from Senegal will serve as the match Commissioner. The Black Satellites will play Morocco in their second Group C game on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Stade Municipal de Nouadhibou.

The two teams go into the match with 3 points apiece after winning their opening games. Ghana recorded a 4-0 win over Tanzania. While Morocco pip The Gambia by a lone goal.

Other officials include:

Tempa N'dah Francois - Referee Assessor - Benin

Nasiru Sarkintudu Jibril - General Coordinator - Nigeria

Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco

Yvonne Namai Mukabana - Marketing Officer - Kenya

Desmond Katongo - Media Officer - Zambia

Emmanuel Mutunami - Security Officer - Zimbabwe

João Manuel Mulima - Doping Control - Angola

Michael Emiru Belay - Assistant General Coordinator - Ethiopia