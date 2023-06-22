54 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football has updated the schedule for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Host Morocco, Ghana, Congo and Guinea are housed in Group A while Champions Egypt, Mali, Niger and Gabon are housed in Group B.

The opening match of the competition will be played in Rabat on June 24, 2023 between hosts, Morocco and Guinea.

The TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is a Qualifier for the Summer Olympics, Paris 2024. This is the second TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco since the tournament was introduced in 2011.

Two Stadiums will be used for the competition. They are the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium as well as the Ibn-Batouta Stadium, commonly known as the Grand Stade de Tanger.

The top three teams from this tournament will pick automatic slots to represent Africa at the Summer Olympics, Paris 2024.

The updated scheduled is attached in the file below:

