Meghan Markle announced last year that she was suing The Daily Mail's publishers because of the outlets' multiple libelous, false stories about her. A new interview with Meghan's 2005 Cuts co-star Simon Rex further illuminates the extreme lengths some British tabloids went to smear Meghan.

Rex claims that multiple outlets offered him thousands of dollars to lie and say the two dated. (Many tabloids describe Rex as Meghan's "porn star ex" although they never actually dated.) In May 2018, The Sun ran "an exclusive" interview with Rex where the outlet claimed he spoke about why he didn't get a "second date" with her.

Rex said in reality, they just had a platonic lunch. “Nothing happened. We never even kissed. We hung out once in a very non-datey way,” the actor said on the Hollywood Raw podcast. “She was just someone I had met on a TV show and we got lunch. That was the extent of it.