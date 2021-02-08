4 hours ago

The U.S Embassy in Ghana’s capital city, Accra has postponed some of its scheduled visa appointments to prevent a spread of COVID-19.

The Embassy made this known in a public notice posted on its Twitter handle on Monday, February 8, 2021.

“The ongoing pandemic and current conditions in Ghana have compelled the postponement of some scheduled visa appointments.”

“U.S. Embassy Accra regrets the difficulties that the change in appointment date brings, and we understand the hardship that these actions have for those hoping to travel soon to the United States.”

The notice indicated that the Embassy will continue to operate with the “greatest consideration” for the health of its staff and applicants.

This notice comes in the wake of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Ghana’s active coronavirus case count currently stands at 6,411.

New variants of the virus from the UK, South Africa and Brazil were recently detected in Ghana.

The UK variant is believed to be contributing to the recent surge in cases and severity of symptoms.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently reimposed some restrictions on public gatherings in a bid to contain the virus.

Source: citifmonline