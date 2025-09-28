2 hours ago

The Black Princesses of Ghana have booked their place in the next stage of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, following a 2–0 victory over Tunisia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The result mirrors their first-leg triumph in Sfax, where they also won 2–0, completing a 4–0 aggregate sweep against the North African side as head coach Charles Sampson and his charges make a step closer to sealing qualification at the universal showpiece.

Ghana’s U20 women displayed tactical maturity and attacking sharpness across both legs, dominating possession and creating clear chances while maintaining defensive discipline.

Head coach Charles Sampson's side showed impressive cohesion, with midfield control and wing play proving decisive. The Princesses kept clean sheets in both fixtures, underlining their defensive solidity and readiness for tougher tests ahead.

The victory propels Ghana into the next qualifying round, bringing them closer to a spot at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup. The team has been a regular feature at the global tournament, and this campaign reflects their ambition to return with a stronger, more experienced squad.