3 hours ago

A delegation of some Zongo communities led by its affable and dedicated youth ambassador for peace and development, Alhaji Salamu Amadu, with the support from the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Ghana His Excellency Amer Jamil Alalawi has made a donation to the residence of the late military officer, Sheriff Imoro Ibrahim, who was murdered in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region last month.

Ambassador Alhaji Amadu who also occupies the position as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Afro Arab Group of Companies in his remarks consoled the parents of the late promising military personnel, urging them to rejoice in the fact that he is resting in the bosom of the almighty Allah.

"First of all, on behalf of the Zongo communities in Ghana we would like to express our condolences to the family of our late brother who was murdered by some wicked people. We know the law enforcement authorities would investigate the issues and bring those found culpable to book according," he said.

He added that the donation forms part of the activities earmarked for the Ramadan feast and added that as an ambassador for the Zongo communities he will continue to support the parents of the slain soldier.

The spokesperson for the family, Abdul Rahman Ahmed, on behalf of the family expressed his profound gratitude to Ambassador Amadu and his delegation and thanked them for the gesture.

"We thank you for thinking about us. We seek the blessings of Allah in your lives. May your association grow from strength to strength and May Allah rain blessings on you and make your businesses sustainable," he said.

He appealed that the gesture be extended to other Muslims who will go into such a situation.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu was accompanied by youth leaders from the various Zongo communities.