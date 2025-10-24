2 hours ago

Palm City, a United Arab Emirates outfit competing in the UAE second division, has expressed firm interest in signing Italian international Mario Balotelli.

The 35-year-old striker, of Ghanaian descent, is currently unattached after leaving Italian side Genoa at the end of last season.

Balotelli’s Recent Struggles

Balotelli’s spell with Genoa was underwhelming, with only six appearances across competitions without registering a single goal or assist.

Despite his struggles, Balotelli remains a revered forward in the game, with a career packed with dazzling highlights and controversies.

Potential Move

Having turned down moves to Major League Soccer and Saudi Arabia, Balotelli appears ready for a UAE move.

Palm City’s interest in the striker comes after reports emerged of another potential move to Cruz Azul in Mexico, with the club reportedly offering Balotelli an annual salary of two million euros.