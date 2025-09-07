1 hour ago

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana has moved to reassure customers that their deposits and transactions remain secure despite the Bank of Ghana’s decision to suspend its foreign exchange trading license.

In a statement issued on Saturday, September 6, 2025, the bank confirmed that it is engaging the central bank to address all concerns raised and expressed confidence that the matter will be resolved in due course.

The Bank of Ghana had earlier announced that UBA Ghana’s forex license would be suspended for one month, effective September 18, 2025, citing multiple breaches of foreign exchange market regulations. According to the regulator, the violations included non-compliance with the Updated Guidelines for Inward Remittance Services by Payment Service Providers, 2023, as amended by Notice No. BG/GOV/SEC/2025/25.

As part of the sanctions, the suspension will also cover UBA Ghana’s remittance partnerships with Designated Electronic Money Issuers (DEMIs), Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs).

Despite the setback, the bank stressed that the decision does not affect its core banking operations. “UBA Ghana remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and professionalism. Customers can continue to access all banking services with full confidence in the bank’s financial strength and resilience,” the statement said.

Since beginning operations in Ghana in 2005, UBA has expanded to 31 branches nationwide, establishing itself as a key player in trade finance, cross-border payments, remittances, and retail banking. Its parent company, UBA Group, operates in over 20 African countries and has a presence in the UK, US, France, and the UAE, serving more than 45 million customers globally.

Industry analysts note that while the suspension poses reputational risks, UBA Ghana’s diversified services and strong backing from its parent group position it to weather the regulatory challenge.