1 hour ago

A Daewoo Matiz Uber with registration number GS-6866-18 has run into a Kia delivery truck at the intersection right after the Dzorwulu traffic light, heading towards the African Regent Hotel.

The accident which happened around 10:15am this morning, had a female passenger in the Uber sustaining injuries on her forehead and her cheek whilst her driver was left unscathed.

The driver of the truck, which overturned as a result of the impact of the collision sustained injuries on his elbow.

According to eyewitnesses and the driver of the Uber who spoke to GhanaWeb.com at the scene, the crash occurred as a result of the truck driver trying to cross the x-junction at top-speed, without being cautious of other cars coming through the intersection.

“I saw the truck approaching the intersection at top speed, then the Uber crashed into it. It was the fault of the truck driver, he should have slowed down when he was approaching the intersection,” a traffic conductor who witnessed the accident told GhanaWeb.com.

“He (the truck driver) claims that he saw me approaching, then why didn’t he slow down for me to pass?. Except for the speed at which he was driving there is no way my small car can overturn his upon impact,” the Uber driver told GhanaWeb.com.

Telling his side of the story, the truck driver, however, denied being at fault. According to him, contrary to claims by the Uber driver, he had slowed down at the intersection and was looking out for oncoming cars before the Uber collided into the side of his truck.

“I slowed down waiting to make the intersection when I saw the blue car approaching with speed. I was thinking he will slow down, but before I could realise he had collided into the side of my truck causing it to overturn.”

Although the truck did not suffer much from the impact, the front part of the Uber was visibly mangled.

The female occupant of Uber who was the only person to have suffered serious injuries from the collision is reported to have been rushed to the Nyaho Clinic for medical attention.

Ghanaweb